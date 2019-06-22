Devastated North Carolina town still reeling from Florence

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)

Several local and state law enforcement agencies worked together to identify and arrest three people charged in an armed robbery that happened Monday at a gas station in Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office says at 10:31 p.m. on Monday, two people committed an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express gas station, located at 5102 Dortches Blvd.

During the investigation, in which still images of the suspects from security camera video were distributed to area law enforcement, Rocky Mount Police officers and NC Probation and Parole officers were conducting a search at a home on South Lee Street.

Inside that home, officers found three stolen guns, and clothing that matched the clothes worn by the suspects during the armed robbery.