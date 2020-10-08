DHHS to hold virtual mental health town hall meetings to hear from those receiving services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) State leaders from the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services (DMHDDSAS) are partnering with UNC-TV and the Governor’s Institute to host several virtual town hall meetings during October and November to listen to the concerns and experiences of consumers, family members and advocates of the state’s MH/DD/SAS services and system.

The town halls will feature remarks and presentations from Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health & IDD Kody Kinsley, DMHDDSAS Director Victor Armstrong, and the CEO for the Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization for each area’s town hall.

These virtual town halls will be held for MHDDSAS constituents and stakeholders in each of the seven LME/MCO catchment areas.

Questions can be posted in the live chat during the virtual town hall, or a recorded video message can be uploaded beforehand to an OneDrive folder set up for each meeting.

Questions can also be emailed to Suzanne Thompson at suzanne.thompson@dhhs.nc.gov, with "Virtual Town Hall" included in the subject line.

For more information on uploading and submitting questions, click here.

Each virtual town hall can be accessed via Facebook live on the NC Governor’s Institute Facebook Live page at 6 p.m. on the following dates for each of the remaining six LME/MCOs:

A virtual town hall for those in the Alliance Health LME/MCO catchment area was held on Sept. 17, 2020.