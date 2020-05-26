Disaster assistance funding approved for Tideland Electric Membership Corporation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A North Carolina public utility affected by Hurricane Dorian has been approved for disaster assistance funding from the State of North Carolina and FEMA.

The Tideland Electric Membership Corporation in Pantego was approved for more than $1.4 million to reimburse hurricane-related expenses.

The reimbursement includes replacing damaged transformers, poles and other critical components to distribute power to customers in Beaufort, Craven, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico and Washington counties.

More than $19 million has been approved by FEMA for Hurricane Dorian-related expenses in North Carolina through the Public Assistance program.

The state and FEMA continue working with affected communities to ensure they receive all eligible disaster assistance.

Public Assistance benefits all community members.

It provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $1 million and the state’s share is more than $364,900.