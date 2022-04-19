CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dismal Swamp State Park in Camden County is set to close on June 14 for extensive repairs to the bridge that allows entrance to the park.

Officials from N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation confirmed the scheduled closing in a release Tuesday stating that the repairs are expected to take six months.

“These repairs will provide much-needed updates to the park’s bridge and adjoining areas and provide safe entrance to the park for years to come,” said Adam Carver, superintendent of the park. Park staff ask that visitors abide by the closure, which will be in effect seven days per week, for their safety.

The park will remain closed for the duration of the construction project. Visitors may still access the main canal, a Federal waterway, via the boat launch at the end of Ballahack Road or at Swayers Creek in Camden.

The canoe and kayak launch will also be repaired during the project due to safety concerns during the repair of the bridge.

Construction will begin on the west side of the canal, where asphalt will be removed and the area will be graded to improve water flow away from the visitor center. Wooden timbers on the fixed portion of the bridge will be replaced.

On the bridge’s east side, both the bridge and truck bridge will be removed and transported offsite for repairs. While those repairs are underway, asphalt and concrete will be removed from around the bridge tender building to correct the grade of the area. All gates at the bridge will be repaired.

Updates on the park opening will be available on the park’s website HERE.