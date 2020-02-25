Live Now
District sparks controversy by busing students to polls

by: Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A school district in North Carolina has been busing students to polling place so they can vote, register to vote or just to have a look.

The Greensboro News & Record reported Monday that the trips have prompted enthusiasm as well as opposition.

The Guilford County Schools field trip is optional. And administrators say it will help to educate students about citizenship. But school board leaders are split over the activity.

Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said the opportunity that students are getting excited about her.

But Vice Chairwoman Linda Welborn said that some parents are wondering whether the district had political motives.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a press release that field trips to the polls help to eliminate barriers to registering and voting. She also said that state law encourages schools to register students to vote.

