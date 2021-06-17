Disturbing new details emerge; Charlotte woman accused of killing 4-year-old daughter

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Search warrants surrounding the death of a 4-year-old girl have been released, which show that the child may have been dead for months before the body was discovered by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.

The search warrants, which FOX46 obtained from a friend of the family of Majelic Young, revealed details of the child’s final days and how CMPD came to discover her remains in the back yard of a home on Braden Drive, along with statements from family members on what happened to her in the days leading up to her death.

The bulk of the statements in the warrant come from an older sibling of Majelic, who shared details of the child’s final days, believed to be around August 2020. The sibling reported that Majelic had a bowel movement in her pants and that, as punishment, the child’s mother, Malikah Bennett, forced Majelic to stand in the laundry room for three straight days. The warrant stated the Majelic was not allowed to sit down or leave.

The warrant stated Majelic had gotten so weak, she fell out of the back door of the home and hit her head on the ground. The sibling stated Bennett attempted to perform CPR, but the child ultimately died.

The sibling also states that Bennett washed the Majelic’s body before placing it into two trash bags. Warrants indicated that the remains were placed in the back of a SUV for five days before ultimately being buried at the home.

The warrants stated that a child protective services worker reported having not seen the child since August of last year, which led to the discovery of Majelic’s remains.

Bennett faces murder charges in connection with her daughter’s death. Warrants indicated Bennett had confided prior to another person before her arrest that her daughter had died.

Majelic’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, also faces charges of concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder, in connection with the child’s death.