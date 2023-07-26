RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from inside a Seagrove home is shedding light on the living conditions where a 5-year-old girl was found dead, leading to child abuse charges against her parents.

Randolph County deputies were performing a welfare check at Needhams Trail in Seagrove when they found the five-year-old dead.

Criminal investigators responded to begin investigating the girl’s death and found evidence that led the sheriff’s office to arrest and charge the girl’s parents, Christina and Billy Myers

Christina Ashley Myers Billy Gene Myers Jr.

They were taken into custody and charged with felony child abuse. They were both given a $250,000 secured bond.

Michael Anderson, the child’s uncle, described the child as “loveable. She laughed a lot.”

He added that she needed additional support for medical conditions.

“She had cerebral palsy,” Anderson said. “She had a tube in her stomach to feed her to take her medicine that way. She had leg braces.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699.