CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dive recovery in a north Charlotte neighborhood Monday afternoon has concluded in locating the remains of what is believed to be a missing woman, according to the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

Officials say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) requested fire crews come out to a creek between Hucks Road and Kirkgard Trail, which are near Clarks Creek Park and Clarks Creek Greenway.

Photo: Nancy Brown, 79, via CMPD Photo: Nancy Brown, 79, via CMPD

Just before noon on January 15, CMPD said they believed they located the remains of 79-year-old Nancy Brown, who went missing on December 9 while visiting family in the same neighborhood.

Paul Sims said he was minding his own business when a neighbor and CMPD officers told him that Ms. Brown had been found in a creek is his backyard.

“This is something, thank goodness, that doesn’t happen every day, Sims told Queen City News. “They had found a suitcase and some of her belongings up creek, and started following the creek and checking it out and they found a body back here behind the house.”

Officials say it was originally thought that Ms. Brown may have hopped onto a bus back to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she lived. She left with a suitcase, clothes and a family photo album.

“It’s just a sad situation anytime somebody passes away,” Sims continued. “Thank goodness they found her and the family can have some closure of what happened.”

Ms. Brown suffered from some sort of cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

The Medical Examiner’s office will confirm whether this is Ms. Brown and how she died.