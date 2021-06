WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Grab your bike and get ready to go on a ride for a good cause…and maybe make some furry friends!

The Tour de Llama is this weekend! Cyclists can help raise money to feed those in need around the community…and see some cool animals, too. Riders can leave any time between 8 a.m. and noon Friday through Sunday at Divine Llama Vineyards!

Registration is $30, and you can find all the information on the Samaritan Ministries website.