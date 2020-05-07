DMV headquarters employee tests positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles was notified that an employee at the DMV headquarters in Raleigh tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who worked in an area not open to the public, was last in the building on Wednesday.

The health and safety of our workforce is our top priority so state and/or local public health officials will work with the employee to identify anyone with whom they were in close contact while they were on the campus.

Those individuals will be notified directly by public health officials and provided medical information as soon as possible.

DMV is immediately closing the headquarters on New Bern Avenue to all customers and personnel.

Thorough cleaning by a professional service will take place.

Once the building has been cleaned it will be certified as safe to reopen.

There is not a set timetable for completing that process.

The License Plate Agency located at the headquarters has already been closed for several weeks.