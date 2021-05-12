DMV resumes Saturday hours at 16 offices

ROCKY MOUNT – N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, which last week resumed regular road testing for certain drivers after a year’s absence, is also going to bring back Saturday hours at select driver license offices, as well as expand weekday hours at more than two dozen locations.

Starting May 15, walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Eight of those offices will focus on-road testing to help reduce the backlog of teenaged drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test to gain their Level 3 Full Provisional license. Those offices are Jacksonville, Wilmington South, Durham South, Greensboro West, Hudson, Charlotte South, Huntersville, and Hendersonville.

The other eight offices will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services on Saturdays, but they will not be doing any road testing. Those offices are Greenville, Fayetteville West, Raleigh North, Greensboro East, Winston-Salem South, Charlotte North, Monroe, and Asheville.

In addition, starting May 17, the 25 offices that had expanded hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays before the COVID pandemic struck, will resume that schedule. Those offices are:

Elizabeth City                                Carrboro                                                      
Greenville                     Greensboro East                                      
Jacksonville                 Greensboro West                             
Kinston                                 Winston-Salem North                           
Fayetteville West        Winston-Salem South                   
Wilmington North                    Charlotte East                                     
Wilmington South                  Charlotte North                           
Cary                                        Charlotte South                        
Durham South                   Charlotte West                                
Goldsboro                               Huntersville                              
Raleigh NorthMonroe                                         
Raleigh West                            Asheville                                                  
Wendell                                

Specific office information, including addresses and location maps, are available on the DMV website at www.ncdot.gov/dmv by selecting the Offices & Services link.

The DMV reminds customers that it offers online access for many services, including driver license and ID renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, and ordering personalized and specialty plates.

