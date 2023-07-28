RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The DMV’s extra hours on Saturday are meant to help reduce customer stress, but in some locations, the agency says those extra hours are attracting little to no customers.

People get really frustrated with the lines at the DMV, but the DMV is frustrated that people in more than a half dozen locations aren’t showing up.

“We’ve taken the unusual step on a few Saturdays in a couple of these locations of sending staff home early because they weren’t customers to serve,” said DMV spokesman Marty Holman.

Some DMV customers say they’d never come on a Saturday.

“I expect more people would come on a Saturday. That’s why I’m coming on a weekday,” said Tushar Kini who was waiting outside the Avent Ferry DMV office.

With DMV offices in the Triangle packed on Saturdays, the agency recommends driving to an outlying location like Winston-Salem, Greensboro, or even Fayetteville.

“I wouldn’t go that far,” said customer Karla White. “It’s just the same amount of time that you spent driving. You’re just wasting gas money.”

Customer Bobbi Chapman has driven to outlining locations in the past.

“We have actually made appointments and traveled the distance to avoid waiting and spending time in line on a Saturday or during the week,” she said.

Staffing has been an issue at DMV locations since before the pandemic.

“Hire more people to help out maybe and shorten the lines,” said White.

Homan said the agency is trying.

“We have been [trying], we still have vacancies. At this point we filled about two-thirds of those vacancies in the last year and a half,” he said. “We still have vacancies by and large in the metro areas like Raleigh and Charlotte.”

“If you go further out most of those offices are staffed up,” Homan said.

The DMV also hopes to supplement office visits with kiosks in shopping malls and such — but that deployment has been delayed till at least October.

Meanwhile, Saturday hours at DMV offices won’t go on forever.

They will come to an end on August 26.