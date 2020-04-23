Do you live in N.C. and own a drone? You might be able to help with COVID-19 relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Do you own a drone? North Carolina transportation officials could use your help in delivering medical supplies and food during the coronavirus pandemic.
N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation is inviting people who own drones to join a public forum to learn how they might be able to help with COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a press release.
The forum will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 24. It will be recorded, so those who cannot tune in at that time will be able to watch it later online. Register for the meeting here.
“North Carolina has been a leader in demonstrating how drones can help people in times of crisis,” State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette wrote in a news release. “We look forward to putting this technology into productive use as we work to help citizens and medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
NCDOT is working with its public and private partners on the following projects for COVID-19 relief:
- In Charlotte: Zipline and Novant Health will deliver personal protective equipment and medical supplies across Novant’s medical campuses
- In Raleigh and Garner: WakeMed, UPS, and Matternet plan to use a drone to deliver non-coronavirus-related supplies and equipment between WakeMed’s main hospital and the WakeMed Garner Healthplex
- In Holly Springs: Flytrex plans to deliver food from restaurants to nearby neighborhoods
The data collected during these projects will help other parts of the country determine how drones can be used to aid in COVID-19 relief.