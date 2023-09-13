WINTERVILLE, N.C. — A documentary film will be screened at Pitt Community College this month featuring survivors of sex and labor trafficking telling their stories along with North Carolinian anti-human trafficking experts outlining vulnerabilities of human trafficking and indicators of victimization.

The first of three screenings across the state is slated for Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., at Pitt Community College, Eddie & Jo Allison Center for Student Advancement, 1935 Warren Drive, Winterville. This is a free event.

“We are excited to be having our first screening in the state of North Carolina in the county NC Stop Human Trafficking was born,” said NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder and CEO Pam Strickland.

“This documentary, specific to what human trafficking looks like in North Carolina, was a large project for our organization. It is also a wonderful learning tool for community members and professionals about the reality of human trafficking when we so often see inaccurate and misleading depictions of the nature of the crime in dramatized film.”

This film was produced by NC Stop Human Trafficking with funding by the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission.

Walk-ins are welcome the day of the screening, but RSVPs are desired. To RSVP to this screening, visit ncstophumantrafficking.org/events-2/documentary-human-trafficking-in-north-carolina/

LEARN MORE ABOUT NC STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING

NC Stop Human Trafficking is a statewide nonprofit organization with a mission to create communities actively working to abolish human trafficking to achieve a vision of a state free of human trafficking. NCSHT trains professionals and community members on how to identify and respond appropriately to human trafficking. Its collaborative arm develops networks, collaborations, and coalitions to combat human trafficking and provide a more robust continuum of care for survivors. It also focuses on policy advocacy around anti-human trafficking legislation on state and federal levels. To learn more about NC Stop Human Trafficking, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org.