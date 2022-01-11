Documentary showing reality of human trafficking in NC to be released in January

GREENVILLE, N.C. — NC Stop Human Trafficking, along with its partner the North Carolina Network for Safe Communities at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, will release the much-anticipated documentary “Human Trafficking in North Carolina,” virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. and the second showing at 7 p.m.

This documentary includes survivors of both labor and sex trafficking, as well as professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement.

This documentary will feature survivor stories, the vulnerabilities behind the abuse of human trafficking as well as indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. The documentary is appropriate for middle school students and older.

“This documentary was a long time in the making,” said founder and CEO of NC Stop Human Trafficking Pam Strickland.

“We sat down with survivors, service providers and experts in the field to learn about the reality of human trafficking in this state. It also addresses how we can come together as a state to combat this violence taking place in North Carolina communities.”

In advance of the documentary screening, there will also be a panel discussion featuring panelists Caitlin Ryland, attorney at Legal Aid of N.C., Kiricka Yarbough Smith, N.C. Council on Women and Youth Human Trafficking Program Coordinator, and Vicki Dalia, advocate, author and survivor leader, on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. virtually.