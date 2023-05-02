GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is home to good BBQ, but which city has the best?

May is National Barbeque Month and BetCarolina, a sports betting website, used Google Trends to find the most popular BBQ spot in NC. The program used the months between May 2022 and September 2022.

According to the survey, Charlotte’s Midwood Smokehouse was number one by a large margin, being 83% of the search volume. Shelby’s Red Bridges was number two, Little Switzerland’s Switzerland Cafe. Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden was number four and Buxton Hall BBQ in Asheville rounded out the survey with number five.