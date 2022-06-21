CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a dog involved in a bestiality case in Charlotte has been fully examined at Animal Care and Control and is doing well.

CMPD said a man, identified as Amari Lawrence, 31, was arrested last Friday after a 911 caller said they witnessed him in the act of bestiality with a dog on June 12 in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.

According to the caller, there was no one else in the car. As the car drove away, police said the caller was able to get photos of the car and provide a description of the vehicle, suspect, and dog.

An arrest warrant was obtained last Wednesday after the vehicle was spotted on Central Avenue and the suspect was identified.

Lawrence has been charged with crimes against nature, CMPD said. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Statement from CMPD Animal Care and Control to Queen City News: