Dog ordinance being considered in Stoneville after pit bull attack

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Owners of certain dog breeds could soon pay a registration fee if they live in the Town of Stoneville.

The consideration of an amendment to the town’s animal ordinance comes after a woman was attacked by a pit bull.

She lives along Woodland Drive. She tells FOX8 she took her dog for a walk on a warm day back in November. A neighbor’s pit bull came running towards her and attacked her dog. She lost part of her finger trying to get the two dogs apart.

“I was there the day this incident happened and it was one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever seen in my life. I just happened to go out the front door and I heard the screams,” said a neighbor at the Town of Stoneville council meeting Tuesday night.

“This could have ended a lot worse than it did, so we’re just taking steps to make sure that we have things in place to prevent it,” said Perry Webster, town manager.

Webster presented an amendment to the town’s animal ordinance at the meeting after hearing concerns from neighbors.

The amendment would require all owners to register their animals with the town. If it’s a vicious or dangerous breed of dog, they would pay a higher registration fee.

The amendment also updates leash and muzzle requirements for certain breeds.

The town council will make a final decision on the amendment and what consequences people could face if they don’t follow it at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14.