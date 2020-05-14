Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards approx. $242,000 to NC schools, nonprofits and literacy organizations

Goodlettsville, Tennessee (WNCT) The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $242,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations.

These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement, which supports summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

The Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals, which aim to enhance local literacy and education initiatives throughout the communities Dollar General serves.

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conducts and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam, and helping individuals to learn English.

A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.

The grants awarded to North Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 9,200 residents.

“For more than 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has invested in programs that help uplift and empower others through education,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “In the wake of the pandemic as more youth are in need of academic support and an increased number of adults are looking to enhance their basic skills and employability, we proudly continue our support of basic education and literacy initiatives for individuals of all ages. We are grateful for the hardworking teachers and nonprofit leaders who are serving students in our hometown communities and hope these funds help advance their efforts.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 21 until 10 p.m. CT.

Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones.

Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs.