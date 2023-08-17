GOODLETTSVILLE, T.N. — Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $100,000 in youth literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

North Carolina recipients are below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The North Carolina grants are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 14,700 individuals in the state.

Applications for the 2024 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2024. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

To shine an additional light on literacy, the DGLF is also currently hosting its fourth annual The Yellow Glasses Project through September 8 (or while supplies last). Customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each, and all proceeds benefit the Foundation.

North Carolina recepients include: