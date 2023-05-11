Goodlettsville, Tennessee – May 11, 2023 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $440,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others.  We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

North Carolina recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to North Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

North Carolina recipients include:

Organization NameCityCounty Grant Amount
Reaching For The StarsWashingtonBEAUFORT $                     2,750
Seaside United Methodist ChurchSunset BeachBRUNSWICK $                     2,750
Brunswick County Literacy CouncilSupplyBRUNSWICK $                     8,000
Literacy TogetherAshevilleBUNCOMBE $                     9,000
Western Piedmont Foundation, Inc.MorgantonBURKE $                     7,000
International Center For Community DevelopmentConcordCABARRUS $                     3,000
The Mitford MuseumHudsonCALDWELL $                     1,000
Carteret Literacy CouncilMorehead CityCARTERET $                     7,500
Chatham County Literacy Council, Inc.PittsboroCHATHAM $                   10,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of The AlbemarleEdentonCHOWAN $                     2,500
Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland CountyShelbyCLEVELAND $                     2,500
Columbus County Literacy CouncilWhitevilleCOLUMBUS $                     6,000
Craven Literacy CouncilNew BernCRAVEN $                     9,000
Friends of The Currituck County Public LibraryBarcoCURRITUCK $                     2,250
Ek Powe Elementary School PTADurhamDURHAM $                     3,000
Strongher TogetherDurhamDURHAM $                     3,000
Gaston Hope In Christ MinistriesGastoniaGASTON $                     2,000
Gaston Literacy Council, Inc.GastoniaGASTON $                     2,490
Gatesville Elementary SchoolGatesvilleGATES $                     2,950
Oxford United Methodist Church Summer LiteracyOxfordGRANVILLE $                     2,500
Reading Connections, Inc.GreensboroGUILFORD $                   10,000
Reading Connections, Inc.GreensboroGUILFORD $                   10,000
On Track Education, IncGreensboroGUILFORD $                     2,750
Triangle South Literacy Works, Inc.DunnHARNETT $                     4,000
Blue Ridge Literacy CouncilHendersonvlleHENDERSON $                     8,000
Blue Ridge Literacy CouncilHendersonvlleHENDERSON $                     8,000
Hoke Reading/Literacy CouncilRaefordHOKE $                     2,900
Summit Charter SchoolCashiersJACKSON $                     3,000
Hinnant Dreams & Promises Title 1 Community DevelopmentClaytonJOHNSTON $                     3,000
Discovery EducationCharlotteMECKLENBURG $                200,000
Goodwill Industries of The Southern PiedmontCharlotteMECKLENBURG $                     8,000
International House of MetrolinaCharlotteMECKLENBURG $                   10,000
Moore Montessori Community SchoolSouthern PinesMOORE $                     3,000
The Care Group, Inc.Southern PinesMOORE $                     8,000
The Care Group, Inc.Southern PinesMOORE $                     7,500
Cape Fear Literacy CouncilWilmingtonNEW HANOVER $                   10,000
Blue Creek ElementaryJacksonvilleONSLOW $                     1,500
Orange County Literacy CouncilCarrboroORANGE $                     8,000
Center For Science Technology And Leadership DevelopmentBethelPITT $                     8,000
Rowan County Literacy Council IncSalisburyROWAN $                     5,000
Gigi’s Playhouse Raleigh. LlcCaryWAKE $                   10,000
Boys Club of Wake County, Inc.RaleighWAKE $                     3,000
Blowing Rock SchoolBlowing RockWATAUGA $                     2,500
Boone United Methodist ChurchBooneWATAUGA $                     3,000
Immigrant Connection of The High CountryBooneWATAUGA $                     2,500
Eastern Wayne Elementary SchoolGoldsboroWAYNE $                     2,250
Literacy Connections of Wayne CountyGoldsboroWAYNE $                     8,000

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.