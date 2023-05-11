Goodlettsville, Tennessee – May 11, 2023 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $440,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
North Carolina recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to North Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 individuals.
These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
North Carolina recipients include:
|Organization Name
|City
|County
|Grant Amount
|Reaching For The Stars
|Washington
|BEAUFORT
|$ 2,750
|Seaside United Methodist Church
|Sunset Beach
|BRUNSWICK
|$ 2,750
|Brunswick County Literacy Council
|Supply
|BRUNSWICK
|$ 8,000
|Literacy Together
|Asheville
|BUNCOMBE
|$ 9,000
|Western Piedmont Foundation, Inc.
|Morganton
|BURKE
|$ 7,000
|International Center For Community Development
|Concord
|CABARRUS
|$ 3,000
|The Mitford Museum
|Hudson
|CALDWELL
|$ 1,000
|Carteret Literacy Council
|Morehead City
|CARTERET
|$ 7,500
|Chatham County Literacy Council, Inc.
|Pittsboro
|CHATHAM
|$ 10,000
|Boys & Girls Clubs of The Albemarle
|Edenton
|CHOWAN
|$ 2,500
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland County
|Shelby
|CLEVELAND
|$ 2,500
|Columbus County Literacy Council
|Whiteville
|COLUMBUS
|$ 6,000
|Craven Literacy Council
|New Bern
|CRAVEN
|$ 9,000
|Friends of The Currituck County Public Library
|Barco
|CURRITUCK
|$ 2,250
|Ek Powe Elementary School PTA
|Durham
|DURHAM
|$ 3,000
|Strongher Together
|Durham
|DURHAM
|$ 3,000
|Gaston Hope In Christ Ministries
|Gastonia
|GASTON
|$ 2,000
|Gaston Literacy Council, Inc.
|Gastonia
|GASTON
|$ 2,490
|Gatesville Elementary School
|Gatesville
|GATES
|$ 2,950
|Oxford United Methodist Church Summer Literacy
|Oxford
|GRANVILLE
|$ 2,500
|Reading Connections, Inc.
|Greensboro
|GUILFORD
|$ 10,000
|Reading Connections, Inc.
|Greensboro
|GUILFORD
|$ 10,000
|On Track Education, Inc
|Greensboro
|GUILFORD
|$ 2,750
|Triangle South Literacy Works, Inc.
|Dunn
|HARNETT
|$ 4,000
|Blue Ridge Literacy Council
|Hendersonvlle
|HENDERSON
|$ 8,000
|Blue Ridge Literacy Council
|Hendersonvlle
|HENDERSON
|$ 8,000
|Hoke Reading/Literacy Council
|Raeford
|HOKE
|$ 2,900
|Summit Charter School
|Cashiers
|JACKSON
|$ 3,000
|Hinnant Dreams & Promises Title 1 Community Development
|Clayton
|JOHNSTON
|$ 3,000
|Discovery Education
|Charlotte
|MECKLENBURG
|$ 200,000
|Goodwill Industries of The Southern Piedmont
|Charlotte
|MECKLENBURG
|$ 8,000
|International House of Metrolina
|Charlotte
|MECKLENBURG
|$ 10,000
|Moore Montessori Community School
|Southern Pines
|MOORE
|$ 3,000
|The Care Group, Inc.
|Southern Pines
|MOORE
|$ 8,000
|The Care Group, Inc.
|Southern Pines
|MOORE
|$ 7,500
|Cape Fear Literacy Council
|Wilmington
|NEW HANOVER
|$ 10,000
|Blue Creek Elementary
|Jacksonville
|ONSLOW
|$ 1,500
|Orange County Literacy Council
|Carrboro
|ORANGE
|$ 8,000
|Center For Science Technology And Leadership Development
|Bethel
|PITT
|$ 8,000
|Rowan County Literacy Council Inc
|Salisbury
|ROWAN
|$ 5,000
|Gigi’s Playhouse Raleigh. Llc
|Cary
|WAKE
|$ 10,000
|Boys Club of Wake County, Inc.
|Raleigh
|WAKE
|$ 3,000
|Blowing Rock School
|Blowing Rock
|WATAUGA
|$ 2,500
|Boone United Methodist Church
|Boone
|WATAUGA
|$ 3,000
|Immigrant Connection of The High Country
|Boone
|WATAUGA
|$ 2,500
|Eastern Wayne Elementary School
|Goldsboro
|WAYNE
|$ 2,250
|Literacy Connections of Wayne County
|Goldsboro
|WAYNE
|$ 8,000
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.