Dominion energy restoration efforts progress following Isaias

RICHMOND, VA (WNCT) Dominion Energy crews have made progress in restoring power to customers following Tropical Storm Isaias, with more than 80% of customers who lost service in Virginia and North Carolina now back online.

The company has more than 7,000 workers dedicated to restoration, including equipment and crews hard at work from Dominion Energy South Carolina offices, as well as from utilities as far away as Oklahoma.

The vast majority of impacted customers should have power by end-of-day Thursday, with those impacted by more severe damage restored by end-of-day Friday.

Isaias caused catastrophic damage and outages for 508,000 customers across the company’s service territory.

Officials said, the hardest-hit areas remain eastern North Carolina and pockets of Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, and the Middle Peninsula in Virginia.

In these areas, downed lines, broken power poles, tree and tornado damage, and flooding have caused significant damage and obstructed roadways.

Local and out-of-state crews continue to work in these areas to expedite restoration.

The company continues to assess damage and crews are working around-the-clock until service has been restored to all customers.

Estimated restoration times on individual projects will be provided as assessments are completed and work locations are assigned.

Continue to report outages

The company relies on information from customers to pinpoint outage areas. The quickest way to report an outage is on any mobile device. Virginia and North Carolina customers are encouraged to download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Customers can call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage or bookmark the outage-reporting website.

Stay away from downed power lines

Remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid downed lines. Call Dominion Energy right away to report downed wires. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

PREVIOUS

RICHMOND, VA (WNCT) Dominion Energy crews have begun restoration efforts following heavy rain, winds, and reported tornados from Tropical Storm Isaias in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

In all, more than 500,000 customers experienced outages as a result of Isaias.

In terms of the number of customers impacted, it ranks as the 10th largest storm to date.

Crews are already assessing damage and are working around-the-clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

As of midday Tuesday, power had been restored to more than 40% of those impacted.

However, initial damage surveys indicate that it could take multiple days to restore service for affected customers, particularly in North Carolina, Hampton Roads, Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula.

Be safe: