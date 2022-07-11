GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The rally former President Donald Trump and his family had scheduled for Friday in Greensboro has been postponed.

A spokesperson for the American Freedom Tour, organizers of the event, confirmed to WGHP that the event had been “postponed.” Asked if there were a future date, he said that was “to be determined.”

The news of the cancellation, first reported by The News & Observer in Raleigh, coincided with reports that Trump and his children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, are scheduled to appear in New York to give depositions in an investigation into his business.

It was unclear where the event was going to be staged, and a spokesperson for the Greensboro Coliseum referred all questions to American Freedom Tour.

The event had been announced in May and announced participants included Trump and his son Donald, and TV personalities Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jeanine Pirro and Dinesh D’Souza.

Tickets were said to range from $9 for overflow seating to more than $3,995.

The investigation in New York by Attorney General Letitia James, in which she said her office had found the Trump Organization used “fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits,” is just one of several legal cases facing Trump.

Most prominent is the investigation by the select committee looking into the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when protestors attempted to upend the process certifying Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Much of the testimony has focused on what Trump, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others did and didn’t do relative to that insurrection in his efforts to overturn the election. Hearings are scheduled to resume this week.