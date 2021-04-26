‘Don’t believe Facebook’: Greensboro restaurant gets flood of customers after rumors it’s closing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Facebook post circulating online claimed the iconic restaurant Beef Burger would be closing on Monday, April 26.

The news spread quickly, and all day long, people lined up around the historic Greensboro spot on West Gate City Boulevard.

Employees posted a handmade, cardboard sign on the front window of the business saying, “Don’t believe Facebook.”

‘Don’t believe Facebook’: Beef Burger in Greensboro is still open!

They told FOX8 there is no plan to close.

But people still stood in the hot sun to get what they had originally thought was one last meal.

“it’s a legendary place. We heard it was their last day and that they were closing down,” Jesse Einhorn\ said.

“I’ve been eating here 50-plus years. It’s a landmark with a great hamburger,” Jerry Mills said.

People later found out they reacted to rumors.

“My mom told me on Facebook that they were closing,” 11-year-old Ethan Parrish said.

The Facebook post was shared over 3,000 times before Dana Foy took it down.

Foy told FOX8 she shared the news based on hearsay.

“This was a learning lesson. I just kind of got information and ran with it,” she said. “Then I guess, today, we’re finding out it’s going to be a little different.”

It’s a different story, that still prompted large crowds of customers.

“I’ve been in line here maybe 45 minutes and I haven’t even made it in the door,” Mills said.

Employees told customers that the owner, Ralph Havis, is hospitalized.

“There’s a lot of love there for Ralph, as you could tell from everybody who’s here today,” said Annya Roland, a former employee of Beef Burger who stepped in to help staff on Monday. “You can see how much Ralph is really loved.”

A love for a man and his restaurant, and the food they’ve been serving for over 50 years.

“Of course everybody loves Beef Burger, who don’t?” laughed Roland.

Employees told FOX8 they plan to stay open until further notice.