Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison: Pothole problems in Hertford, NC; resident demanding change after tire damage

HERTFORD, NC. (WAVY) — There are pothole problems in Hertford, North Carolina. Tyner resident Johny Rousey said they’re the talk of the town.

“That’s all they talk about is these potholes,” Rousey told 10 On Your Side. “It’s just riddled with them. All the way through town.”

Rousey’s car bops through town, dodging potholes — which seemingly appear out of nowhere.



“Just bam! It’s like running over a log.”

A major bump in the road that Rousey is not going to get over.

“I was coming in on Grubbs St. at Charles St. and there was a bad place there,” he said. “You had to get in the other lane, the oncoming lane, to miss it.”

Despite his best attempt, that was one pothole he was not able to dodge.

“It blew my tire down here and tore up my rack and pinion of the front suspension on the car,” he said. That left him with a bill for $1,800.

That’s when he called the city and officials from North Carolina’s Risk Financing Fund, looking for help paying for the damage.

He said he received a letter from the NC Risk Financing Fund. It says in part: “There must have been a negligent act on the part of the Town of Hertford before we can accept any responsibility for your damage.”

Rousey believes there most certainly was.

“I’d like to get something out of it, at least half of it or whatever, to help take care of it,” he said.

He’s also demanding the city fix the potholes.

“It’s a driving hazard.”

10 On Your Side called and emailed the Public Works Department in Hertford multiple times.

WAVY also put in a call to North Carolina’s Risk Financing Fund to ask why they would not help Rousey with covering the cost for the damage to his tire. We have not heard back yet, but will continue to follow up.

