Dozens pay respects to NC trooper who died after battle with COVID-19

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional afternoon as dozens joined together in Henderson Saturday to say their final goodbyes to North Carolina State Trooper Brent Montgomery.

He died earlier this week after a month-long battle with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Montgomery was known by many for his love of family, community and his job, which is why so many say a huge void is now left behind.

RELATED: ‘He loved us and he loved everybody’ – Family says of NC trooper who died after battle with COVID-19

Dozens of colleagues, friends and family stood to share their memories and respect Montgomery at his funeral service at South Henderson Church of God. Those include Montgomery’s wife Heather.

She says the loss made her lean deeper into her faith, family, friends and her love for her husband. Heather Montgomery says her husband fought to hold on and that a tear fell from his eye as he passed away.

She says it was a difficult decision not to resuscitate him but that she knows he’s now in a better place.

At the same time, Montgomery’s brothers and sisters in blue say he’ll never be forgotten.

“The fight that he showed, the commitment, the love he had for his community. We want our members to take that same love and commitment to be such a vital part of their community,” said Chris Knox, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Knox added that by doing those things Montgomery’s legacy will live on and his death will not be in vain.