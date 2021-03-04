Dr. Fauci among UNC-Chapel Hill’s spring commencement speakers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– UNC-Chapel Hill will have two of the biggest names in COVID-19 research speak at its spring commencement ceremonies in May.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and the chief medical advisor to the President, and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a Carolina alumna who helped develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will speak virtually at the ceremony.

The University said the 2021 class will have the option of attending a live graduation ceremony where they can invite two guests.

There will also be a virtual option for those who do not want to attend the outdoor, in-person ceremony.

“Undergraduate students in the class of 2021 overwhelmingly told us that they wanted to attend an in-person event, and we are doing everything we can to make that happen, especially at the end of such a tough academic year. We also know that some graduates prefer a virtual event, and we will livestream the ceremony for those who would rather watch it from home,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement.

In order to comply with mass gathering restrictions, the University will hold multiple in-person ticketed ceremonies on May 14, 15 and 16 in Kenan Stadium.