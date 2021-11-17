Drama eases on NC budget as Gov. Cooper plans to sign it

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to sign the legislature’s final budget bill has eased the drama about whether the two-year spending measure would be vetoed or ever take effect.

The House and Senate scheduled separate votes for Wednesday on the plan that spends $25.9 billion this fiscal year and $27 billion next year.

The Senate already gave its initial approval to the bill on Tuesday, an hour after the Democratic governor announced he would sign the measure when it reaches his desk. He said the good within the plan outweighed the items he disliked.

Cooper’s news meant most Senate Democrats ended up voting for the bill, which was assembled by House and Senate Republicans with input from Cooper. All voting should be done by Thursday.

The bill contains teacher and state employee raises and bonuses, individual income tax reductions, and plans to eliminate the corporate income tax by the end of the decade.