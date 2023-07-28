GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-lost blue 1967 Mustang coupe was found after being stolen in Oak Ridge 21 years ago.

Guilford County detectives and even the owner of the car, David Tucker, were surprised the vehicle is still in decent shape.

“21 years. That is unbelievable,” Tucker said.

The Mustang is his dream car and the vehicle he formed a bond with his son in.

“Riding in it with my son …He was in a car seat in the back … He finally got out of the car seat and was able to sit up front with me,” Tucker said.

In 2002, he decided to sell it in Oak Ridge.

But as the car was sitting at a friend’s house so it could have more visibility for potential buyers, somebody decided to take it.

“I can’t even describe the sadness … That was like my baby … A member of the family just got gone … I never thought I would see it again,” Tucker said.

For years, Tucker worked along with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to try to find it.

He checked in on his VIN number every year.

“The VIN number had been changed on it. The initial VIN number … came back to a vehicle that had already been scrapped … They did some digging,” said Detective Sergeant with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Ryan Seals.

That VIN number is what helped deputies crack the case after more than two decades.

It was found weeks back and states away in Florida.

But instead of its classic blue color, the car had been painted white. There is some damage both inside and out.

“It’s nowhere near what it used to be. It’s going to take some work,” Tucker said.

Tucker is trying to figure out how to get the car back to North Carolina,.

“It means a lot … That was my dream car, and my son loved it. We rode in and all the time … I’m anxious to get it back and maybe get it back to where it was when it got stolen,” Tucker said.

Tucker is working along with DMV to get his title back.

He says it could take several weeks or even months to get his car back to North Carolina.