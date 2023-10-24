RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dreamville Festival has announced when it will make its return to the City of Oaks.

The festival, the brainchild of hip-hop star and Fayetteville native J Cole, will return to Raleigh April 6 and 7, 2024, according to its website and a news release. While the lineup has not been announced, fans can click here for presale ticket information.

“The 2023 festival marked the most successful year to date in which Dreamville Festival grew into the largest artist-led music festival in the world with 100,000-plus total attendees traveling across the globe to experience the sold-out event,” the release stated.

Dreamville was held April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park this year and featured artists Drake, Usher, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, and others.

In 2022, the festival brought $6.7 million in revenue to the City of Raleigh.