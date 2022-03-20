RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A home in the 2100 block of Ramsgate Street in Raleigh was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When Raleigh police responded they discovered the damaged house, the wrecked car and the driver of the car had fled the scene.

Police said the driver of the car later returned to the scene and was arrested.

Inspectors checked the damages to determine if the family could stay in the home or if structural damage was a factor. Police later said the family was able to stay in the home.

Raleigh fire crews put up tarps after a wall was knocked down during the crash.

Tereise Ishawn Massenburg, 24, of Raleigh was charged with hit and run, leaving the scene with property damage, according to police.