Driver charged after GoDurham bus jumps curb, hit and kills woman on sidewalk

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham bus driver was charged Monday after a woman standing on a sidewalk was killed when the bus jumped the curb and struck her last month, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on May 20 at the bus station at 515 W. Pettigrew St.

Lawanda Gail Rigsbee, 56, was standing on the sidewalk when she was hit by the bus. She suffered serious injuries and died shortly after being taken to the hospital, Durham police said.

The driver, Alexandra Taverez, 53, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and making an unsafe movement, police said Monday.

Taverez was also taken to the hospital on May 20 for treatment of serious injuries, but police didn’t provide an update on her condition.