Driver crashes into Raleigh building, leaving car at scene, police say

A suspect who crashed a car into a building in Raleigh then ran off, abandoning the car at the scene Sunday, police say.

The incident happened before 8 p.m. at a business in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.

One person suffered “very minor injuries” during the incident at a laundromat, police said.

The driver ran off and is known to police, but has not been apprehended. The car was towed from the scene.

No other details were released by police.

