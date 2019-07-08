Driver crashes into Raleigh building, leaving car at scene, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)
A suspect who crashed a car into a building in Raleigh then ran off, abandoning the car at the scene Sunday, police say.
The incident happened before 8 p.m. at a business in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.
One person suffered “very minor injuries” during the incident at a laundromat, police said.
The driver ran off and is known to police, but has not been apprehended. The car was towed from the scene.
No other details were released by police.