Driver fleeing from state trooper dies in crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A driver fleeing from a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper died after his car veered off a road and slammed into a tree, injuring two other passengers, authorities said.

The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the two passengers were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The driver died at the scene. His name and age weren’t immediately released.

The trooper stopped the driver for speeding on Saturday night in Cumberland County, the news release says. It says the driver stopped on the shoulder of the road but sped off when the trooper approached his vehicle.

The trooper, who tried to overtake the fleeing vehicle, rendered medical aid to the occupants and extinguished a small fire after the crash, the release says.