Driver killed after hitting ambulance in Henderson Co., 2 EMTs injured

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after crashing into an ambulance in Henderson County Wednesday night, injuring two EMTs.

The crash happened on South Allen Rd. near the intersection of Upward Rd. at about 8:40 p.m., according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Henderson County Rescue Squad.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on South Allen Rd. at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Malibu lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline, colliding with the ambulance.

The driver of the Malibu, 28-year-old Nathaniel Mark Perry, of Hendersonville, died at the scene, according to highway patrol.

The ambulance had two rescue squad members and a patient on board. The two rescue squad members were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers said. There is no word on the patient’s condition.

Rescue squad officials said the EMTs are in stable condition at this time.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

