CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a small car died Thursday after a head-on crash with a Camden County Schools school bus.

The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car.

The driver of the school bus and a student being driven to the Currituck campus of the College of The Albemarle reported being fine at the scene, Camden Superintendent Joe Ferrell said. Ferrell says the die eventually opt to go to the emergency department to be evaluated.

The cause of the crash is still investigation and the victim’s identity has not been released at this time.