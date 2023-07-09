RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Saturday afternoon, some damage was reported and a flash flood warning was issued for Wake and Franklin counties.

A tree fell on a power pole in Raleigh around 5:20 p.m., closing northbound Glenwood Avenue between Whitaker Mill Road and Alexander Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Glenwood Avenue was closed for nearly four hours — reopening at 9 p.m., Raleigh police said.

Meanwhile, a driver was rescued from a flooded car in Raleigh. An area of Hillsborough Street near Etta Burke Court was flooded by torrential rain around 5:30 p.m. and crews pulled a driver from the flooded car, officials at the scene said.

Just before 5:45 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued for southwestern Franklin County and central Wake County. The warning was allowed to expire at 7:45 p.m.

A tree blocking northbound Glenwood Ave. near Five Points. Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

“Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the National Weather Service said.

No one was injured when the tree fell on Glenwood Avenue, police said. Only three customers were without power in the area.

Some locations that were in the flash flood warning area included Raleigh, Bunn, Knightdale and Rolesville.