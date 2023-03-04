STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver who failed to stop and nearly hit two kids getting on a school bus in Statesville has been arrested, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning.

35-year-old Statesville resident Joseph Pageant Jr. was arrested Saturday morning around 2:10 a.m. and faces multiple charges including passing a stopped school bus and careless and reckless driving.

He’s being held at the Iredell county detention center under a $20,000 bond. The incident happened Thursday morning on Old Mountain Road.

The frightening video shows a car nearly hitting two elementary school students as they cross the street to get on the bus.