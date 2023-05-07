CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspected impaired and speeding driver who went underneath a Freightliner hauling two trailers was killed this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:45 a.m. Saturday near 6600 Statesville Road in north Charlotte. James Williams, 30, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Williams’ Lexus went underneath a tractor-trailer that was hauling two trailers as the truck was turning.

Speeding and impairment are suspected for Mr. Williams in this crash, CMPD said.

A major crash unit, a DWI task force unit, Medic, CSI, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Mercedes is the lead on the case.