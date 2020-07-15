Duke Energy announces $750,000 in grants for N.C. nonprofits dedicated to social justice, racial equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Duke Energy today announced a new $750,000 grant opportunity through the Duke Energy Foundation for North Carolina nonprofit organizations working for social justice and racial equity.

Applications will be reviewed through a competitive grant cycle, and $25,000 grants will be awarded for general operating funds at eligible nonprofits.

The company has committed to an annual social justice and racial equity grant cycle for at least three years in North Carolina.

The NC Social Justice and Racial Equity grant cycle will operate with the following strategic principles:

Nonprofits with a history of championing social justice and racial equity work on behalf of Black Americans, as represented in their mission statements and previous bodies of work, are the priority for this program.

Nonprofits led by people of color (POC), a historically underfunded group across philanthropy, will be given additional consideration in the grant review process.

Preference will be given to nonprofits not already funded by, or not eligible for, the Duke Energy Foundation’s other competitive grant cycles, specifically the K-12 education, workforce and nature grant cycles.

The nonprofit applicant may be a governmental entity if the organization meets the strategic principles listed above.

All regions of North Carolina served by Duke Energy Progress or Duke Energy Carolinas are eligible.

Grant applications should come from organizations with primary missions of addressing social justice and racial equity. Initiatives of focus for interested organizations may include but are not limited to:

Trainings and policy reform

Criminal justice reform, including community policing

Civic engagement for communities of color

Reducing disparate outcomes for people of color through education and workforce development

The grant application is open now through Aug. 31, 2020. Eligible nonprofits should visit www.duke-energy.com/RacialEquity to access the application and materials. Applicants will be notified about the outcome of their applications before Oct. 31.

This new grant opportunity is in addition to the $1 million commitment Duke Energy made to racial equity across our jurisdictions.