Duke Energy Carolinas customers in North Carolina will see bills go down Sept. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Duke Energy Carolinas customers in North Carolina will see a drop in their electric rates starting September 1.

Overall, energy costs will decrease 2.9% for residential customers, 2.5% for commercial customers and 2.1% for industrial customers.

The total monthly impact for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month will be a decrease of $3.13 – from $106.97 to $103.84.

As part of its COVID-19 response, the company added fuel savings from the first quarter of 2020 to its February fuel filing to bring more savings to customers in 2020 – rather than including these savings in its 2021 filing.

The net decrease in rates, approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, includes annual adjustments for costs related to fuel used to generate electricity at power plants, as well as compliance with the state’s renewable energy portfolio standard and implementation of the competitive procurement of renewable energy statute.

The fuel rate is based on the projected cost of fuel used to generate electricity for customers, plus a true up of the prior year’s projection.

More help for customers:

Duke Energy continues to provide assistance to residential and business customers whose accounts have fallen behind due to illness or lost wages.

Support for these efforts includes: