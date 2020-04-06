Duke Energy Foundation provides funds to K-12 NC organizations during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $810,000 in grants to support North Carolina K-12 programs focused on summer reading loss and STEM and experiential learning.

The Foundation has also provided each organization with the option to use the funds to address unforeseen operational challenges.

“The nonprofit community is essential to the well-being and success of our state,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy North Carolina president. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities and want them to have some measure of flexibility during this time of uncertainty – it’s the right thing to do.”

The following organizations have received grant awards:

Asheville Museum of Science, Buncombe Co. – $20,000

Association for the Preservation of the Eno River Valley, Durham & Orange Co. – $15,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central NC, Granville, Franklin, Halifax & Warren Co. – $20,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, Greene, Lenoir & Pitt Co. – $15,000

Chatham Education Foundation, Chatham Co. – $15,000

Classroom Central, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg & Union Co. – $15,000

Digi-Bridge, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

East Durham Children’s Initiative, Durham Co. – $15,000

EducationNC, statewide – $20,000

Emily Krzyzewski Family Life Center, Durham Co. – $14,500

FIRST North Carolina, statewide – $80,000

Freedom School Partners, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines, Central & Eastern NC – $20,000

Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council, Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanley & Union Co. – $15,000

Horizons Unlimited, Rowan-Salisbury School District, Rowan Co. – $35,000

Kaleideum, Triad Region – $15,000

Marbles Kids Museum, Central and Eastern NC – $20,000

Masonboro.org, New Hanover Co. – $40,000

Moore County Literacy Council, Moore Co. – $15,000

Out Teach, Mecklenburg Co. – $40,000

Project Scientist, Mecklenburg Co. – $20,000

Promising Pages, Mecklenburg Co. – $20,000

Read Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. – $100,000

Ready for School, Ready for Life, Guilford Co. – $12,500

Renaissance West Community Initiative, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

STEM West, Burke, Catawba & McDowell Co. – $10,500

Teach for America, Charlotte & Triad, Mecklenburg & Guilford Co. – $30,000

Teach for America, Eastern North Carolina, Eastern NC – $25,000

The Foundation of Wayne Community College, Wayne Co. – $20,000

The NC Agricultural Foundation, statewide – $50,000

The YMCA of the Triangle, Triangle Region – $12,500

UNC Pembroke Foundation, Robeson Co. – $20,000

YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

“As this pandemic spreads in our local communities, the demand for services provided by the nonprofit sector is growing at a rapid pace,” said Jeanne Tedrow, president and CEO of North Carolina Center for Nonprofits. “The need for flexible funds from both corporate and private foundations is paramount, and maintaining a safety net is critical not only for today’s response, but for the viability of our communities as we recover and rebuild.”