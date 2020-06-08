Duke Energy pledges $1 million in grants to support social justice, racial equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Duke Energy, through its foundation, is pledging $1 million to nonprofit organizations committed to social justice and racial equity.

Grants will be distributed across seven states where the company has electric and gas customers – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

In a first for the company, employees of Duke Energy and subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas will help identify opportunities and direct grants to their local communities.

The company expects to begin awarding grants this summer.

“The heartbreaking loss of George Floyd’s life and the powerful response to it is excruciating reminders of the progress we still need to make in our communities. We must be part of systemic solutions so we emerge as a community where everyone is treated as full and equal partners in our society,” said Lynn Good, Duke Energy’s chair, president, and CEO. “We’re drawing on our greatest resource – our employees – to help identify organizations that are working to address social and racial justice issues at the grassroots level, which will amplify the impact.”

In addition to these grants, employees also have the opportunity to support local organizations through the Duke Energy Foundation’s matching grant program, Dollars4Good, as well as its Hours4Good program, which enables employees to earn grants for volunteer hours logged.

Duke Energy is also strengthening its internal diversity and inclusion programs to foster greater awareness, respect, and inclusion.

The $1 million in grants and expanded internal programs builds upon the company’s past efforts to support and encourage diversity, inclusion and equity in our company and communities.

However, much more work is needed, and the company will continue to engage local organizations and leaders to understand how to be a part of the long-term solution to the social justice issues our communities face.