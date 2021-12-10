Duke Energy teams up with the electric car industry

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — North Carolina-based utility company Duke Energy joined forces with the National Electric Highway Coalition to make driving an electric vehicle more accessible.

“We have a clear line of sight on how we are going to get there, and it is a retirement of assets, more renewables, more battery storage,” Duke Energy CEO, President Lynn Good said.

A new coalition announced Tuesday aims to provide fast charging ports across the U.S. by the end of 2023. Duke Energy is one of more than 50 companies to join in on the initiative.

“The role we will play hopefully is giving you confidence that there is a place to charge your car and we are doing that by investing corridors in almost every state in which we operate also enabling charging at home,” Good said.

Pres. Biden’s infrastructure bill passed in November, allocated $7.5 billion to install charging stations along major corridors.

Biden said his goal is to have half of the U.S. drivers behind an electric vehicle by 2030.

“I think consumers are going to have a lot to do with that. I think what the OEMs introduce and whether it catches our attention in going to have a lot to do with that,” Good said.