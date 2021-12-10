Duke Energy to shut down two coal units at Gaston County plant

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Duke Energy will soon shut down two coal units at its Gaston County plant by the end of the month.

Duke CEO Lynn Good said the company wants to cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

By the end of this year, a spokesperson with Duke Energy said it will have retired 56 coal units since 2010. Three of those are at the Allen Steam Station in Gaston County.

This early retirement of coal units comes shortly after the state passed a law, encouraging a quick shut down of coal plants.

“So, what we talk about is we are on the frontlines of this battle against climate change. We have real capital being expended. We not only have a demonstrated track record, but a clear commitment, and I think employees are excited to be a part of it,” Duke Energy CEO President Lynn Good said.

The utility company said two more coal units will remain at the plant until 2023.