The gate of the Duke Energy West End substation lies on the ground on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Moore County, North Carolina.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — After recent attacks on Duke Energy substations caused widespread outages in Moore County, the company said it is working to improve the safety of the power grid in North Carolina.

The company said it is always ready to respond when ‘public interference’ occurs.

“With every situation we encounter obviously we learn something,” Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka said. “We’re going to go back and evaluate this once we get the power back on because that’s our first priority. I think one thing that we know for certain after this is that we want the public’s help, so an informed public that reports suspicious behavior is really going to be the best defense for Duke Energy and then of course for our customers.”

Duke Energy is asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity around any substations or electrical structures to report it to authorities.