Duke University to postpone commencement for Class of 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak

(WNCT) Duke University is postponing its commencement for the Class of 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision includes departmental ceremonies and other associated events.

“I know firsthand that commencement is one of the highlights of the Duke experience—an uplifting and inspiring celebration of our graduates and their accomplishments, and a memorable occasion in the life of our great university. I also know how disappointing this turn of events will be for you and your families, at a time when we are all sadly engulfed in disappointing and disheartening news.

Over the next few months, we will face unprecedented disruptions—both as a university community and in our personal and professional lives. These circumstances will be particularly distressing for the Class of 2020, who have been robbed of your final few months with classmates and friends at Duke. I share your disappointment—and sadness—that our campus will remain quiet this spring, without the joyful celebration that marks the passage of another year.

For all of these reasons, I am resolutely committed to an in-person recognition of the Class of 2020. Commencement will surely take place, and here on campus. And while we are still in the early stages of exploring possible dates and details of this ceremony, rest assured that it will reflect the indelible mark that this class has left on Duke,” said Chancellor Vincent E. Prince.

Officials plan to send students’ diplomas later this spring.