Dunn police warn of fentanyl-laced drugs after 3 die from suspected overdoses

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Dunn police are asking the public to be more aware of the dangers of illegal drugs after three people were found dead Tuesday from suspected overdoses.

The bodies of three adults were found just before 1 p.m. in a room at the Seven Day Motor Inn located at the intersection of E. Cumberland Street and N. Wilmington Avenue.

The hotel owner said a woman and her child had been living in the room for about a year but had stopped paying rent recently.

An infant was in the room with the bodies but was unharmed, police said. The child has since been released to family members.

Dunn police said a preliminary investigation revealed the deaths are likely from overdoses.

The victims were identified as:

Jessica Howard, 30, of Dunn

Kenia Cameron, 27, of Erwin

Dalonte Lavon Wilson, 34, of Fayetteville

“The Dunn Police Department and our community are all affected by the untimely death of the individuals involved in these types of incidents,” police said in a release. “The presence of Fentanyl mixed with other controlled substances has become more prevalent in all communities and can be fatal when misused.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Dunn police at 910-892-2399.