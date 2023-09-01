WALLACE, N.C. — The intersection of Old Camp and Wards roads in Wallace will become an all-way stop next week.

On Sept. 5, the N.C. Department of Transportation will add stop signs and road markings to Old Camp Road, where drivers do not have to stop currently. The change in traffic pattern was decided upon after a safety review by the department.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working on Tuesday and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.

An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more, visit this NCDOT webpage.

