MAGNOLIA, N.C. – For the next couple of weeks, N.C. 903 in Duplin County will be closed to drivers as the N.C. Department of Transportation upgrades multiple pipes.

Between July 10 and July 24, eight separate locations of N.C. 903 between U.S. 117 in Magnolia to the Sampson County line will close for pipe replacements. This work is being completed prior to the roadway being resurfaced.

Drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 421, N.C. 41 and U.S. 117 to access either side of the closures.

NCDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time for their commute and use caution around the work zone and where crews are present.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.